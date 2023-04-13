“NPR accounts as an organization will cease to be active on Twitter, due to the platform taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent,” National Public Radio said in a statement.

In response to a question by Agence France-Presse, a spokeswoman for “NPR” said that the network’s journalists and its member stations “can decide on their part whether they want to remain on the platform.”

“We do not place our journalism on platforms that have shown an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence,” added the public broadcaster, whose Twitter account has 8.8 million followers.

Last week, the radio protested against naming the network owned by Elon Musk as a “media of the American state,” a classification similar to what the platform calls “RT” and “Sputnik” in the Russian media.

After that, Twitter changed the name, reclassifying NPR as a “government-funded” organization, a designation also given to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Founded in 1970 and very well known in the United States, NPR receives its funding primarily through advertising and sponsorship, as well as through contributions from its network radio stations. The network asserts that less than 1 percent of its operating budget comes from federal sources.

The change of naming to “NPR” came just days after the social network removed the notation for The New York Times.

NPR and The New York Times enjoy great attention and respect in the United States, but some conservatives believe that the editorial line adopted in them clearly leans towards left-wing forces.

And Elon Musk admitted, in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), on Wednesday, that he had made “several mistakes”, six months after he acquired the network for $ 44 billion.