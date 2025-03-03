Last Sunday, an American private spacecraft achieved its first unmanned lunar landing as part of the mission “Ghost riders of heaven” (“Ghost Riders in the Sky”), marking the second commercial lunar landing.

The Lunar Blue Ghost landing module of Firefly Aerospace landed near an old volcanic fireplace in Mare Crisium, a large basin in the northeast corner of the visible side of the moon. “We are on the moon,” the mission control reported, adding that the landing module was “stable.”

The mission is part of a NASA association with the industry to reduce costs and support the Artemis programwhich aims to return astronauts to the moon.

“We are going to put the US in first position, we will make the US feel proud, we are doing this for US citizens,” said Nasa’s interim director Janet Petro.

What do we know about the mission?

Blue Ghost was released in mid -January from Florida, carrying 10 NASA experiments to the lunar surface. The space agency He paid 101 million dollars (approximately 97.3 million euros) for delivery, and 44 million dollars more for science.

The four -legged lunar landing module It has approximately the size of a compact car. The landing module carries a vacuum that would suck lunar dust for analysis. It also carries a drill that You can measure the temperature at depths up to 3 meters below the surface.

The demonstrations should last approximately two weeks Before the lunar day ends and the landing module goes out. The landing module captured impressive images of the earth and the moon throughout its trip.

It is expected that Capture high definition images of a total eclipse on March 14when the earth blocks the sun from the lunar horizon. Then, you will record a lunar sunset on March 16, in an effort to provide information on how the Levite dust on the surface under sun influence.

Image captured by the ship

This is the second private company that achieves a landing on the moon, After the success of the Odysseus landing module of Intuitive Machines last year, although with a less soft landing; Breaking a leg and turning into the process. The Houston -based company will send another landing module to the bottom of the moon this year, with landing planned for Thursday.

Nationally, only five countries have also achieved landing in our satellite, which include the former Soviet Union, the US, China, India and Japan.