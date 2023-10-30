Ramaswamy added: “I would love nothing more than for the Israeli army to place the heads of the top 100 Hamas leaders on stakes along the Gaza Strip border to ensure that events similar to what happened on the day of the October 7 attack do not occur.”

He continued: “Israel must abandon the two-state solution.”

Ramaswamy is an American businessman and presidential candidate, who founded the pharmaceutical company Alroivant Sciences in 2014.

In February 2023, Ramaswamy announced his candidacy for the Republican Party nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

Born in Cincinnati to Indian immigrants, he graduated from Harvard College with a bachelor’s degree in biology and later received a juris doctorate from Yale Law School.