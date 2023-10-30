Ramaswamy added: “I would love nothing more than for the Israeli army to place the heads of the top 100 Hamas leaders on stakes along the Gaza Strip border to ensure that events similar to what happened on the day of the October 7 attack do not occur.”
He continued: “Israel must abandon the two-state solution.”
Ramaswamy is an American businessman and presidential candidate, who founded the pharmaceutical company Alroivant Sciences in 2014.
In February 2023, Ramaswamy announced his candidacy for the Republican Party nomination in the 2024 presidential election.
Born in Cincinnati to Indian immigrants, he graduated from Harvard College with a bachelor’s degree in biology and later received a juris doctorate from Yale Law School.
Hostages of Hamas
- The British newspaper “The Guardian” reported that the Israeli government is facing increasing pressure to exchange about 230 hostages in Gaza for thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.
- The Israeli government asserts that “the return of the hostages represents an equal goal with the other goal, which is the destruction of Hamas.”
- The hostages are believed to include people holding passports from 25 foreign countries, including the United States, Russia, France, Germany, Argentina and Thailand.
- Previous talks resulted in the release of 4 female hostages, in two separate operations.
#American #presidential #candidate #calls #beheading #Hamas #leaders