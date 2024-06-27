Senatorial candidate Sayre: US election debates have turned into a show

The US presidential election debates have turned into an entertaining show. About it RIA News said American politician, independent candidate for senator from New York State Diane Sayre.

“I don’t think we will see serious debate these days,” she said, explaining that presidential debates today are a farce and a show where the speaker does not have time to properly formulate and convey his idea in a very limited time.

Sayre refused to predict the outcome of the US presidential race. According to her, the country is going through a difficult period of turbulence, and the outcome could be anything.

Earlier, CNN reported that in the United States, election debates for the highest office will be held without spectators for the first time in half a century. On June 27, the current head of the White House, Democrat Joe Biden, and his opponent, former Republican President Donald Trump, will meet in an empty studio and express their positions for an hour and a half. The public explained that the decision was a success by saying that spectators often interfered with the candidates.