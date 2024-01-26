The Ukrainian military shot down an Il-76 plane in the Belgorod region to prevent the prisoners on board from giving interviews after the exchange. American political scientist Scott Bennett told Izvestia about this on January 26.

“The Ukrainian military fired a missile at a plane carrying prisoners of war because they did not want these prisoners of war to tell stories, to be reunited with their families, to give interviews to the press, to share with their fellow patriots how well they were treated, how well they were received by the Russians and how criminal in fact, it is the regime of (Ukrainian President) Vladimir Zelensky,” he said.

According to him, this was an act of cowardice, terrorism and deception on the part of Ukraine, its military and Zelensky. He also noted that France, Great Britain, the USA and Germany were involved in the incident, as they were preventing a discussion of the incident at the UN level.

“Whoever was in secret negotiations to bury this, slow its exposure and block any demands for investigation and truth,” Bennett said.

The political scientist noted that the United States in the same way refused to investigate the Ukrainian bombing of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, so we should not expect fair actions from Western countries.

Il-76 crashed in the Belgorod region on the morning of January 24. The Russian Ministry of Defense called the incident a terrorist act by the Kyiv regime. On board the plane were six crew members, 65 Ukrainian prisoners for exchange and three Russian military personnel accompanying them. The crew and all passengers died. The department noted that the Ukrainian leadership pursued the goal of accusing Russia of destroying the military Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the crash of the Il-76 a consequence of Ukraine’s inability to negotiate. As the department noted, being in agony, the Kiev regime is “capable of the most monstrous atrocities.”

In turn, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that Kyiv allegedly did not know who was on board the plane, while they confirmed that an exchange of prisoners of war was to take place between the parties that day. In addition, the department accused Russia of trying to destabilize the situation in Ukraine and weaken its international support.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia had requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council at 15:00 New York time (23:00 Moscow time) on the downed Il-76. However, it later became known that France rejected the Russian Federation’s request to hold a UN Security Council meeting on January 24. Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the organization, Dmitry Polyansky, said that France was abusing its functions as chairman of the Security Council, while Paris scheduled a meeting on the downed Il-76 for the evening of January 25 in an attempt to cover up Kyiv.

On the same day, during the meeting, Polyansky said that all the details related to the plane crash point to Ukraine’s direct guilt in the plane crash.