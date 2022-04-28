According to the American viewpoint, the move would reduce the attractiveness of cigarettes, especially to adolescents and young adults, which would prompt many of them to quit smoking.

The plan will also reduce the risk of death for current menthol cigarette smokers by reducing consumption and increasing the likelihood of smoking cessation.

And the US Food and Drug Administration issued its plan to ban menthol cigarettes, Thursday, saying that the measures have the potential to significantly reduce smoking-related diseases, and therefore deaths resulting from them.

“The proposed rules will help prevent children from becoming the next generation of smokers and help adult smokers quit,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

“In addition, the proposed rules represent an important step in promoting health equity by significantly reducing tobacco-related health disparities.”

The Food and Drug Administration said the new rules build on the Family Tobacco Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, which is a critical component of the Biden administration’s cancer program.

Tobacco use is a major cause of fatal cancer, with smoking causing about 30 percent of all cancer deaths in the United States, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Mint-flavored cigarettes are very popular among teens, young adults, and Americans.

The Food and Drug Administration said a menthol cigarette ban could prevent between 300,000 and 650,000 deaths from smoking, over a 40-year period.