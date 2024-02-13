Recently In the United States, a pastor was arrested after police received a tip to catch the man during an alleged drug transaction, which was finally real.

(Also read: United States: Joe Biden's Colombian advisor leaves his position in the White House)

Although some people might think that there are people who take advantage of faith and even profit from it, without a doubt, this story went further. The pastor, identified as Herbert Miller, was arrested at the scene of an alleged drug deal organized by a cooperating witness. According to information from People, Rev. Miller, 63, who belonged to Woodbury United Methodist Church, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with possession of narcotics. with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.

The arrest of the pastor accused of selling drugs in the United States



The arrest occurred after an investigation into a tip that the police received in which they stated that he was selling drugs in the rectory next to the church at 6 Church StreetConnecticut, as announced Republican American.

According to a press release from the Connecticut State Police, Miller was observed operating his vehicle with its registration suspended for failure to maintain insurance requirements. Prior to this, Subsequent investigation revealed that Miller was in possession of crystal methamphetamine in rock form. and liquefied in a hypodermic needle prepared for injection.

For this act he was transported to Troop L in Litchfield, where he was processed and released on an unsecured bond of US$10,000.. He is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on February 23 of this year.

He was surprised while the sale was happening. Photo: State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection

Before being arrested, Herbert Miller worked for Woodbury Church since July 2023 after serving as pastor of the First United Methodist Church in nearby Shelton, Connecticut.