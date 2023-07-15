American oilfield services company SLB announced the termination of supplies to Russia

The American oilfield services company SLB (formerly Schlumberger) has announced the cessation of supplies to Russia, this is reported on its website. website.

“SLB today announced that it is halting the supply of products and technologies to Russia from all enterprises around the world in response to the ongoing expansion of international sanctions,” the press release says.

It is noted that since March 2022, the company has taken voluntary measures to reduce its activities in Russia and announced the termination of investments.

In May, SLB, one of the largest oilfield service corporations in the world, limited its operations in Russia in order to continue operating under the sanctions. The firm explained the decision by saying that its Russian business “frequently” violated the sanctions.