On Wednesday, US Assistant Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale urged Lebanese leaders to show “flexibility” to accelerate the formation of a long-awaited government capable of implementing urgent economic reforms.

During a two-day visit, Hill is on a tour that begins Wednesday with officials and political leaders. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Charbel Wahba, and Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, President of the Progressive Socialist Party, met with President Michel Aoun on Thursday, according to the presidency.

Following his meeting with Berri, Hill said in a statement, “America and its international partners are very concerned about the failure here to pursue a necessary reform agenda.”

“America and the international community are ready to help, but we cannot do anything constructive without a Lebanese partner,” added the official, who was visiting Lebanon days after the horrific port explosion on August 4.