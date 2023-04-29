Wael Badran (Abu Dhabi)

Washington confirmed yesterday that it is closely monitoring the situation in Sudan, in order to prevent terrorists from exploiting the current state of instability, noting that it is coordinating with its regional partners in this regard.

During a press conference to discuss efforts to combat terrorism in Africa, which was attended by Al-Ittihad, Gregory Lugervo, Deputy Coordinator for Regional Affairs in the US Office of Counter-Terrorism, pointed to the increasing activities of al-Qaeda and ISIS elements in West Africa, especially in the countries of the Sahel region. and Lake Chad, stressing the US commitment to strengthening regional security in these countries in cooperation with its partners, through training and equipment programmes.

Logervo said, in response to a question by Al-Ittihad about fears of terrorists exploiting the current Sudanese crisis: It is clear that there are many rapid developments in Sudan, and terrorists usually seek to exploit areas that suffer from instability, and we are watching this closely, and we will cooperate with them. Our regional partners as well, to ensure they have the civilian security resources they need.

In addition, Vedant Patil, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters yesterday that a few hundred American citizens left Sudan by land, sea and air, after the outbreak of fighting.

Fewer than 5,000 people requested additional information from the State Department, and only a small percentage are Americans who are actively seeking Washington’s help to leave the country.

And the White House announced, last Wednesday, that a second American had died in Sudan, and that the American authorities were providing assistance to a small number of Americans wishing to leave the country, during the ceasefire that calmed the fighting.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said that the US Agency for International Development has deployed teams in the region and is ready to extend a helping hand in providing humanitarian aid, but any ceasefire must continue and be extended.

Last week, Biden instructed US officials to help as many Americans as possible, and they are working “actively to facilitate the departure of a relatively small number of Americans” who wish to leave.