And the page of the US embassy in Syria on the “X” website (formerly Twitter) published a tweet in which it said that the gathered parties agreed to resolve the differences and address all the demands of the residents of Deir ez-Zor.

She added, “It was agreed on the importance of addressing the population’s demands, warning of the dangers of external interference in Deir ez-Zor, the need to avoid civilian deaths and injuries, and the need to stop the escalation of violence as soon as possible.”

The tweet also emphasized the importance of the American partnership with the “Qasd forces” and directing them in the direction of fighting ISIS cells.

Clashes broke out at the beginning of the week in a few villages in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor Governorate, after the Syrian Democratic Forces removed the commander of its Deir ez-Zor Military Council.



This prompted local fighters loyal to the leader, who was arrested a week ago, to launch attacks against the SDF, which quickly developed into clashes.

After a week of tension, the Syrian Democratic Forces announced a curfew in the area starting from Saturday for a period of 48 hours.

The clashes, about a week ago, resulted in the killing of 48 fighters from both sides and six civilians.