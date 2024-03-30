In the conflict in Ukraine, the United States is being disgraced, and the Ukrainian people are paying for it, retired American Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis said on March 29.

He expressed the opinion that the United States is disgraced by continuing to participate in the conflict, but Washington's arrogance does not allow it to admit that it has already been lost. According to him, the Washington “elite” has lost touch with reality.

“I think it’s immoral to continue to encourage them to go to war because there is no way to win,” Davis said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, on March 18, observers of the Norwegian website Steigan said that the authorities of Western countries refuse to acknowledge the fact that the United States and Ukraine lost in the conflict with Russia. They called for an end to arms transfers and the convening of neutral peace negotiators.

At the same time, on March 16, the Russian Ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, expressed the opinion that the United States began to recognize the fact that Ukraine is close to defeat in the conflict. In his opinion, Washington chose Kyiv as a weapon against Russia.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.