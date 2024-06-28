NYT Editorial Board Calls on Biden to Quit the Election Race

The editorial board of the New York Times (NYT) newspaper called on current US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the election race. The corresponding statement was published on website publications

“Mr. Biden has been a worthy president. Under his leadership, the country prospered and began to address a number of long-term problems, and the wounds inflicted by Mr. Trump began to heal. But the greatest public service Mr. Biden can provide now is to announce that he will not continue to seek re-election,” the statement said.

The editorial board called on the Democratic Party to acknowledge that Biden should not run for president and to find a replacement for him.

The election debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was broadcast by CNN. The rivals only agreed on the issue of the conflict in Ukraine. It was noted that the parties lasted 20 minutes without mutual insults.