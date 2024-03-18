Polish General Staff: US MQ-9 Reaper UAV without communication crash lands in the northwest

A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) malfunctioned while over the Polish Miroslawiec airfield. As a result, he made an emergency landing in northwestern Poland, the General Staff of the Republic reported.

What's happened

The US military was stationed at a base near the town of Miroslawiec in northwestern Poland. The cause of the incident was the loss of communication between the US military and the reconnaissance and attack drone.

An unarmed U.S. Air Force Europe MQ9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle conducting a scheduled quarterly training exercise at Miroslavets Airfield lost contact with its base. General Command of the Polish Armed Forces

At that moment, the drone was launched as part of a planned exercise, the military department clarified, so it did not carry any weapons. In connection with information about the emergency landing of the UAV, emergency services were put on alert.

Internal troops are conducting an investigation into the emergency landing of an American drone

As a result, the US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone made an emergency landing. The General Command of the Polish Armed Forces clarified that everything took place “in accordance with procedures” in a “cordoned off uninhabited area.”

After 23:00 (after 02:00 Moscow time) in the vicinity of Mirosławiec, an emergency landing of an unmanned aerial vehicle of the US Armed Forces, flying in Polish airspace, occurred General Command of the Polish Armed Forces

Now the place where the drone landed is guarded by special services, and the military gendarmerie is conducting an inspection.

Characteristics of the MQ-9 Reaper

According to the characteristics, the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft has a length of 11 meters, its wingspan reaches 20.1 meters, and its payload capacity is 2.2 tons. It is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 482 kilometers per hour and a flight range of 1,852 kilometers. It can be used for both intelligence gathering and rescue operations and for high-precision strikes against targets on the ground and in the air.

The MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike drone, depending on the assigned tasks, can conduct surveys in the visible and infrared ranges, and also use a laser range finder/target designator. The five-ton drone was created by the American company General Atomics and has been in operation since 2007.

The MQ-9 Reaper can be armed with Hellfire missiles, 227-kilogram GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs and 227-kilogram GBU-38 satellite-guided bombs. It is also possible to equip the drone with air-to-air missiles.

It is clarified that several MQ-9 Reapers began to make regular flights from the 12th air base of the Polish Air Force “Miroslawiec”, located 250 kilometers from the border with the Kaliningrad region, back in May 2018.

Related materials:

Earlier it became known that in Poland they are testing drones that were used by military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in attacks on Crimea and other regions of Russia. They were manufactured by the American company SpektreWorks and “later, in Poland, near the Rzeszow airport, used by the United States and NATO as the main supply hub for Ukrainian armed forces, the final assembly and flight tests of these UAVs were carried out,” sources in the competent Russian authorities specified.