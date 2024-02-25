The man was taken to a hospital in the area, after members of the US Secret Service were able to put out the fire.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said the man was in critical condition, and an Air Force spokesman confirmed the incident involved an active-duty pilot.

The local police and the Secret Service are investigating the incident, while the pilot's motives are not yet known.

The Israeli embassy in Washington has been the target of ongoing protests against the war in Gaza.

The war led to the outbreak of pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protests in the United States, and the protests began after October 7, when Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Israeli towns.

Israeli forces have since launched a military campaign against Gaza, destroying much of it and killing nearly 30,000 people, according to health officials in the Strip.