TrackANaziMerc: Russian troops eliminated US mercenary Bowersox

The Russian armed forces eliminated US mercenary Brandon James Bowersox in the special military operation (SVO) zone. Before this, the military man served in the American army.

In September 2023, he came to Ukraine and joined the 505th battalion of the 37th brigade of the Ukrainian Marines. The unit was sent to the Dnieper, and near Krynki the fighters came under attack from Russian forces.

The body of the American mercenary was not found

Bowersox was 35 years old and left behind two young children. He was born in Tennessee. Before arriving in Ukraine, he served in a unit responsible for US air defense, but was discharged from the US Army after one year of service for drug, alcohol and prescription drug abuse.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The Ukrainian unit in which the American was a member was liquidated near Krynkam on December 3, 2023. According to the Telegram channel TrackANaziMerc, Bowersox's body was never found. “Another funeral in an empty coffin,” the channel’s message says.

In early January, Russian troops killed a 20-year-old American Marine in the Northern Military District zone. Seth Patrick Bryan was killed during an operation on the Dnieper River in the Zaporozhye region. It turned out that the Marine joined the international legion in the summer of 2022; during the fighting in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), he was wounded by a grenade fragment and shell-shocked.

The best sniper in France was eliminated in Ukraine

At the end of January, it became known about the liquidation of foreign mercenary Ernesto Barbieri, who is called the best sniper in France. He was among the military killed as a result of a strike on their deployment point near Kharkov. In addition to him, at least 13 French mercenaries were liquidated in Kharkov.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Also, as a result of a strike by the Russian army on a temporary deployment point for mercenaries in Kharkov, Alexis Drion, the son of Frederic Drion, who in 2001 became a brigadier general of the French army, was eliminated. Drion Jr. joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine no later than last year. The Frenchman served in the 2nd battalion of the international legion.