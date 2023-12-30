US mercenary Vandyke called the fighting in Ukraine hell

American mercenary Matthew Vandyke called the fighting in Ukraine hell and also complained about constant artillery shelling and drone attacks from the Russian side. An interview with a mercenary published on YouTube-Daniel Davis/Deep Dive channel.

Vandyke said the fighting in Ukraine is different from other hotspots, mainly due to the use of drones. According to him, Russian drones literally hunt the enemy, tracking him until they find him. “The drones caught us in the forest, dropping grenades,” Vandyke shared his memories.

The US mercenary also noted the work of Russian artillery, which he called incredible. The shelling occurred approximately every ten seconds,” the serviceman recalled.

Summarizing the experience of serving in Ukraine, Vandyck noted that his unit was constantly on the defensive and most of the time could not leave the trenches due to the dense work of Russian artillery.

Earlier, the Serbian newspaper Politika reported that foreign mercenaries decided to leave Ukraine. According to journalists, the majority do not want to fight because they have not received any reward.