Redacted: The Crimean bridge is not closed, as they say in Kyiv

US journalist Patrick Lancaster rode across the Crimean bridge and shared his impressions. He stated that the bridge was not closed, as they say in Kyiv. A video of his trip appeared on YouTube-channel Redacted.

Lancaster recorded a video of him driving across the Crimean Bridge. He drew attention to the fact that, despite the recent attack by Ukraine, the bridge is open to traffic.

“The situation, in fact, is not what Ukraine would like to see it. The traffic on the road is quite intense,” the journalist said, noting that many sections of the road are being repaired.

On the morning of July 17, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) reported an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Crimean Bridge. Damage was reported to one of the sections of the bridge. Traffic was suspended, but was later restored in one lane. The Investigative Committee announced the initiation of a criminal case on the attack.