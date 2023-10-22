Journalist Hinkle complained about online harassment of his fiancee Anna Linnikova

American journalist Jackson Hinkle said that Internet trolls harassed his fiancee, a participant in the Miss Universe beauty pageant, Russian Anna Linnikova. He complained about the attacks on social networks X (formerly Twitter).

“Zionists are attacking my beautiful bride, a participant in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant from Russia. They post fake, edited photos and claim she is an escort,” Hinkle wrote. He noted that his beloved did not deserve such treatment.

The journalist, in his X account, has repeatedly criticized Israel and expressed support for Palestine amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Hinkle and Linnikova began dating after the Miss Universe pageant, which was held in the United States in January. Before this, the journalist publicly admired the beauty of the Russian woman and expressed bewilderment at the victory of a transgender person at a local beauty contest in the United States.

Anna Linnikova from Orenburg in July 2022 became the winner of the Miss Russia 2022 beauty contest. At the Miss Universe competition, she did not enter the top 16 participants and was eliminated from the semi-finals.