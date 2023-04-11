American journalist Randy Crediko, who visited the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) for the first time, became convinced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were hitting civilian targets in Donetsk.

“I live in the United States, and we only receive one-sided reports <...> I decided that I would come and see everything for myself. And <...> I saw where these bombs were coming from, where Ukrainian forces were launching them against civilians,” he said. “RIA News”.

He noted that the mainstream Western media would never report on the terrorist attacks that take place here on a daily basis.

“Here, [атака] to the open-air market… Why is that? This is for fear. We would [в США] they didn’t say that. The Western media would say that they (the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ed.) are hitting military targets, ”the journalist emphasized.

At the same time, he admired the resilience of the people of Donetsk, noting how they have been fighting for their rights for more than eight years.

Donetsk and other cities of the DPR are shelled daily.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that a passenger bus came under fire from Ukrainian troops in the north-west of Donetsk.

On April 9, two civilians were injured as a result of shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian militants.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.