The United States should leave Ukraine and move on to other problems, because Washington has already led Kyiv to disaster. This was stated by American journalist Saagar Enjeti on the Breaking Points program, published on the YouTube channel on Friday, December 15.

“Billions of dollars have already been wasted, hundreds of thousands of people are dead. This is what America can show,” he said.

The journalist compared the situation in Ukraine with the actions of the United States in Vietnam. He emphasized that all NATO countries as a whole are now unable to offer Kyiv such a volume of financial and military support to cope with Moscow.

“Obviously, it’s time to try something completely different,” Engenti expressed his position.

On December 16, retired British Air Vice-Marshal Sean Bell said that the superiority of the Russian army over the Ukrainian one is becoming more and more obvious. He believes that Kyiv has not achieved significant success at the front; now the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are in a vulnerable position due to disagreements in the West over the provision of military assistance.

Earlier, on December 14, the German newspaper Die Zeit noted that the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the United States turned out to be a failure for him, which is fatal for him and his country. It is noted that a year ago Zelensky was greeted in Washington “as a hero,” but now all his requests for the supply of additional weapons to Ukraine were in vain.

Prior to this, on December 12, during a meeting with Zelensky, US President Joe Biden announced that he had signed an order to allocate another $200 million for Ukraine, but stressed that Washington’s ability to help Ukraine was nearing its end.

On December 6, American authorities announced that Ukraine would be defeated in the conflict with Russia without additional assistance from the United States. White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said there is a high risk that Ukraine could lose.

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian leader on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.