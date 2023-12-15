In Washington, the “Jewish Voice for Peace” group said that about 90 demonstrators closed the bridge leading to New York Avenue in the northwestern part of the American capital.

Police said the demonstration closed the intersection of New York Avenue and North Capitol Street and called on individuals to use alternative routes.

Demonstrations also took place in Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

Anti-war activists blocked traffic on a busy Los Angeles highway on Wednesday during the morning rush hour, while some employees in President Joe Biden's administration organized a protest to demand a ceasefire.