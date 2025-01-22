Year after year, millions of tourists come to Spain attracted by its beaches, its gastronomy and its history. However, it is usually the warmth of its people and their closeness that truly makes people fall in love with our country, making it one of the most desired destinations in the world.

The TikTok user has spoken precisely about this topic @CataloniaWithNicka young British man who has been living in Spain for two years and shares his daily life on social networks. In one of his most recent videos, Nick explains what he likes most about his life in the country: the loving way people communicate with each other.

In the video, recorded while walking down the street, Nick explains that one of the things he likes most about his time living in Spain is how everyone uses terms of endearment every day.

«It doesn’t matter if I’m talking to my friends, my neighbors or even strangers. “Everyone calls me things like ‘love’, ‘heaven’, ‘handsome’, ‘nice’, ‘maco’ (in Catalan), ‘my weapon’ or ‘solete’,” he says while smiling. For the young man, accustomed to speaking in English, the contrast with his native language is notable, going so far as to describe it as “cold.”









Reactions in the comments

The video by @CataloniaWithNick has achieved a certain impact and as of this publication it accumulates just over 2,500 likes on TikTok. As usually happens in these cases, hundreds of users have gone to the comments section to debate different aspects of the publication.

«It happens more in the south. But the thing is that you, as someone has told you in some comments, you seem very sweet”, “You are very sweet when speaking and you speak very well about Spain, here in Valencia they would call you Bonico”, “It’s true, hearing you say it I realize that we do it unconsciously, so naturally” or “You are a charming man, always positive, with that little laugh…”, are some of the most notable comments.