Spanish public healthcare is one of the most admired in the world due to the accessibility of all its treatments. Many times it is especially valued when foreigners who live in our country have to use it.

This is precisely what has happened to Nick, an American who has lived in Spain for two years. This young man uses his TikTok channel (@cataloniawithnick) to share his experiences of living in Spain and how he is facing each of the situations he experiences.

An American living in Spain values ​​public health

“I just left my first visit with doctors from the Social Security system and how incredible,” he begins in the video to relate his experience.

Nick says in a video uploaded two days ago that about a month ago he got sick with a “horrible” fever which reached 40 degrees: «I didn’t want to go to the doctor because, of course, in the United States if you go to the doctor or for an emergency it costs you a fortune».









This is the reason why, despite being worse, he did not want to go to a consultation to see a specialist. He says that they finally took him and it was pneumonia. The doctor treated him and he had a follow-up appointment, after which he uploaded the video.

“How easy everything is”he says relieved. He also wanted to mention the financing of healthcare in Spain: «Yes, I know that I know that many more taxes are paid and that we have to wait “More until they treat you, but the doctors do a great job and are super nice.”

Furthermore, he explains that from now on if he gets sick again he no longer has to be “afraid” since he does not run the risk of “ruining himself.”

His video has generated various reactions among users of the social network. «Say it loud, there are people who want this to be like the United States. Of course there are things to improve, but we are not aware of what we have,” says one user.

Others thank him for the recognition of Spanish public health and describe it as “wonderful”, something that Nick agrees with. In general, all the comments are positive since they all agree on the value of the accessibility of healthcare and the importance of health.