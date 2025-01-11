Spain is a country that arouses the curiosity of thousands of foreigners, and social networks have become the perfect showcase for them to share their experiences. A recent example is that of the TikTok user @lavidakaylaan American who lives in Spain and who has narrated her experience during her admission to a hospital in the Community of Madrid.

«They treat me very well here. Overall, it hasn’t been a bad experience! “I am very lucky and I am very grateful, although my lungs are not the luckiest,” she comments in her video, where she also shows her surprise at breakfast: coffee, sweets and some cookies.

The young woman admits that she only consumed the cookies, since she considered that the coffee was not beneficial for her recovery. Furthermore, she is intrigued by the presentation of the food and highlights a sign on her tray that reads: “Diet so you can enjoy food!”

“It didn’t seem good…”

In the same video, Kayla shows her lunch, served on large trays that, she explains, patients must open themselves. Among the dishes, broccoli with red pepper stands out, a portion of pork with potatoes and an apple that he describes as “the most incredible.” Although he says he doesn’t usually eat a lot of pork, he appreciates the variety and details of the menu.









Before dinner, he says that hospitals in Spain offer a snack consisting of two packages of cookies, a little juice and a yogurt. However, when dinner arrives, he regrets not being able to eat the carrot soup because he didn’t like it. He also details that he was served chicken with couscous as a main dish, although he admits that he did not completely like it. “It didn’t seem good…” admits.