This Sunday, November 26, the third day of the exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons was recorded. On this occasion, three Thai and 14 Israeli hostages were released, including a young man who also has Russian nationality – the first Israeli adult man freed by Hamas during the truce – and a 4-year-old Israeli-American girl. On the Palestinian side, the prisoners who were released this Sunday are all minors.

The hostages released by Hamas this Sunday, November 26, among whom there are nine children and four Israeli women and three Thai citizens, were first handed over to members of the Red Crosswhich was responsible for transporting them to hospital centers within the borders of Israel, so that they could finally be reunited with their families.

Three of the four days of exchanges agreed between Israel and the Hamas militia have already passed, whose goal is to free 50 hostages held captive in Gaza, in exchange for releasing 150 Palestinians from Israeli prisons, only children and women.

According to information provided by the Government of Israel, the 14 Israeli hostages released this Sunday are four women, nine minors and a man with dual nationality (Russian-Israeli), as well as three Thais.

These people join 41 other hostages released on Friday and Saturday, including 26 Israelis, 14 Thais and one Filipino, bringing the total to 58.

The hostages released this Sunday

“The Israeli Government welcomes the seventeen abductees returning to Israel, fourteen of our citizens and three foreigners,” said a statement from the Office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Among the released Israelis are Chen Goldstein Almog, a 48-year-old woman, along with her children Agam, 17, Gal, 11, and Tal, 8.

Also Hagar Brodetz, a 40-year-old woman, with her children Ofri, 10, Yuval, 8, and Oriya, 4.

Sisters Dafna and Ela Elikim, ages 15 and 8 respectively, were also released, as were Alma Avraham, 84, Aviva Adrienne Siegel, 62, and Abigail Idan, 4, a dual Israeli-American citizen.

The release of four-year-old Abigail Edan was especially celebrated by US President Joe Biden.

Today, 13 more hostages – including an American fellow – were released by Hamas under a deal brokered and sustained through intensive US diplomacy. We continue to press that additional Americans be released. And we will not stop working until every hostage is returned. pic.twitter.com/stRApNxMEE —President Biden (@POTUS) November 26, 2023



“What she endured is unthinkable,” the president commented during a press conference, in which he explained that the girl saw her parents die during the October 7 attack by Hamas in Israel and added that the minor turned four years old while I was captive.

Ron Krivoi, a 25-year-old Russian-Israeli, was also released, as a gesture by Hamas toward the Russian government. Krivoi is the first adult Israeli man released during the truce.

Hamas said the release was “in response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin” and detailed that this citizen had been held captive in the Gaza Strip since the attack on Israel on October 7. Krivoi was kidnapped while working as a sound engineer at the Nova festival near the Strip.

As Hamas highlighted in a statement, this release also occurred “in gratitude for the Russian stance of support for the Palestinian cause.”

Israeli media stressed that this was an additional release to those planned for today.

The released Palestinians are all minors

On the Israeli side, Tel Aviv frees 39 Palestiniansall minors under 18 years of age, some of whom were in Ofer prison. Over there, The security forces launched tear gas and fired firearms with the aim of dispersing a group of families who had approached the vicinity of the prison to receive their loved ones, according to reports from the Palestinian agency WAFA.

“All prisoners were released from Ofer prison and the Jerusalem detention center, except for one prisoner from Gaza who was released at the Kerem Shalom crossing,” the Israeli prison service said in a statement.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club explained that the 39 released are minors and that among them there are 21 residents of Jerusalem, 17 from the occupied West Bank and one from the Gaza Strip.

The release of these 39 minors brought the total number of Palestinians to 117 – all children and women– liberated in the last three days of Israeli jails under the agreement with Hamas.

The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported that Israeli forces “repressed families and journalists while awaiting the release of the minors.”

A spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency services explained that its paramedics provided care and transported three people with gunshot wounds – including a 15-year-old boy – to hospitals and a journalist also suffered injuries.

In addition, he added that two minors, ages 11 and 13, were also taken to a nearby clinic due to the effect of tear gas fired by Israeli forces.

Released Palestinian prisoner Khalil Zamareh hugs his mother as he is greeted by his family outside his home near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, amid a hostage-prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel, November 27 of 2023. © Reuters / Mussa Issa Qawasama

Netanyahu says that, after the truce, the ‘operation’ in Gaza will continue

In his first time inside the Gaza Strip since the upsurge in violence on October 7, the Israeli prime minister toured the Palestinian enclave and was able to access part of the Hamas underground tunnels, where he met with the forces. Israelis protecting the area. Netanyahu warned that the hostage deal will not stop Tel Aviv in its campaign to eradicate Hamas.

“We have three objectives for this war: eliminate Hamas, recover all our kidnapped people and guarantee that Gaza does not become a threat to the State of Israel again,” said the Israeli president, confirming that “they will return in full force” after after the truce ended.

However, the prime minister also spoke with President Joe Biden, with whom he agreed that he did not rules out extending the temporary truce, as long as Hamas commits to releasing at least 10 hostages daily. It is estimated that the Palestinian group had captured approximately 240 people

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Gaza Strip, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in this handout obtained by Reuters on November 26, 2023. © via Reuters / Avi Ohayon

Humanitarian aid continues to enter Gaza, but it is not enough

At the time of the exchanges, Israeli authorities in charge of humanitarian affairs in the enclave confirmed the entry of more than 200 trucks with humanitarian assistance for the civilian population in the Gaza Strip. The vehicles entered through the Rafah crossing, located on the border between Egypt and Gaza.

“So far, 226 trucks with 3,600 tons of tents, blankets and mattresses have been delivered to the population of Gaza,” said the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) office through a message on its X account. formerly known as Twitter.

In the first respite that Gaza has experienced since the violent escalation that triggered the October 7 attack, families on both sides are reunited with their captive loved ones and Gazans receive some peace of mind before the possible new Israeli military onslaught.

The UN, however, states that the Strip needs 200 trucks of humanitarian aid daily, for at least two months.

Hamas has shown its intentions to extend the truce, scheduled for four days and which will end this Monday, while Palestinian prisoners continue to leave prisons. Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed his willingness to extend the ceasefire if 10 of the hostages are released for each additional day.

With Reuters, EFE and local media