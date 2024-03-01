FT: Russia will gain a strategic advantage if the West refuses to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia will soon gain a strategic advantage on the battlefield if its Western partners refuse to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About this in an interview with The Financial Times (FT) reported former Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

“This will be a tragedy because at this point the Ukrainians will no longer be able to successfully defend themselves,” the American officer said, adding that the situation at the front was currently at a stalemate.

Milley also explained the reluctance of US Republican congressmen to support the allocation of a $60 billion aid package to Ukraine by the general fatigue of Americans from “eternal wars.”

Earlier it became known that Milley laughed in response to the request of the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny to supply F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. The conversation between Milli and Zaluzhny took place in the spring against the backdrop of leaks of secret Pentagon documents on Discord. Zaluzhny expressed the opinion that the leak would not bring significant consequences, and asked his interlocutor to hand over the F-16 aircraft as soon as possible, since the documents did not mention them. In response, Milli just laughed, a senior Ukrainian official told reporters.