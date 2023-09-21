Philip Paxson, a sales representative and father of two daughters, drowned on Sept. 30, 2022, after his car plunged into Snow Creek in Hickory, according to a lawsuit the family filed Tuesday in Wake County Superior Court. Paxson was returning home from his daughter’s ninth birthday party when Google Maps directed him to cross the bridge, which had collapsed nine years earlier to that day and had not been repaired.

His wife, Alicia Paxson, said in a press statement, “Our two daughters ask how and why their father died, and I do not know what to answer so that they can understand this, because as an adult I still do not know how to understand who is responsible for underestimating the directions of the global navigation system and the bridge for a human life.”

State police officers who found Paxson’s body in his semi-submerged car said there were no barricades or warning signs along the flooded road.

The bridge has not been maintained by local or state officials, and the development company that initially built it has dissolved, the State Patrol said. The lawsuit names several private property management companies said to be responsible for the bridge and adjacent land.

Several people informed Google Maps of the bridge collapse in the years before Paxson’s death and urged the company to update the route information, the lawsuit said.