An American family asked NASA for compensation amounting to $80,000 for damage caused by a space object that penetrated the roof of their house a few months ago, according to what a lawyer announced on Friday.

A statement issued by the law firm representing the family stated that the problem of space debris is increasing with the growth of the space industry, considering that how NASA deals with this request will set an important precedent.

He believed that this decision would form “the foundations on which the legal landscape in this field will be built.”

In the details, an object weighing about 700 grams fell on March 8, 2024, on the house of Alejandro Otero in a city in the state of Florida, causing a hole in the ceiling and floor.

After conducting an analysis of the object, NASA confirmed that its source was an old battery charge on the International Space Station, which was waste that was emptied in 2021. The agency confirmed that it would return to Earth without causing “any danger.”

But instead of disintegrating as expected, the piece “remained” intact upon its return to the atmosphere, according to the agency.

Alejandro Otero was not home when the collision occurred, but his son was present.

Lawyer Mika Nguyen Worthy explained that her clients are “seeking appropriate compensation” that takes into account “the stress and consequences that this event had on their lives.” She stressed that they were “happy that no one was hurt, but… if the debris had fallen a few meters in another direction, serious injuries would have occurred” or someone might have been killed.

The statement indicated that the amount requested by the family will also be used to repair material damage that is not covered by any insurance coverage.

The request was submitted in support of a provision that allows for government review in cases of negligence. If the problem is not resolved in this way, then a lawsuit may be filed.

The lawyer pointed out that the American authorities “would have been obligated under an international treaty to compensate for these damages if the object had fallen on a house outside the United States,” calling on NASA “not to apply a different rule to American citizens or residents.”

NASA has six months to respond to the request, according to the lawyer.