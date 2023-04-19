The statement issued by those countries called on both sides of the conflict in Sudan to “end hostilities immediately and without preconditions.”

“As the fighting continues into its fifth day, people across Sudan continue to take shelter in their places, fearing for their lives, and running out of fuel, food, medicine and water,” Al-Bain said.

He continued, “The military operations resulted in a large number of civilian deaths and injuries, and they recklessly endanger the Sudanese people, diplomats and humanitarian aid workers.”

The statement stressed that “the death toll was high, with the initial civilian deaths estimated at more than 270,” pointing out that “access to hospitals and vital medical services was severely disrupted,” explaining that “much of this fighting took place in urban areas, including Khartoum”.

“Sudanese military leaders must engage in dialogue without delay. Their actions across Sudan have endangered countless people and nullified the Sudanese people’s legitimate call for a peaceful democratic transition,” he added.

In their statement, the aforementioned countries said: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan and the region, who have made clear appeals to the conflicting forces to end hostilities immediately. We urge all forces to avoid further escalation, cease fire, halt troop movements, suspend resupply operations, and refueling operations. rearmament, and the start of talks to resolve outstanding issues.

Specifically, it called on “fighting parties to strictly abide by their obligations under international law to protect civilians, diplomats, and humanitarian actors.”

She added: “We call on the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces to respect the rights of civilians enshrined in the Geneva Conventions, international human rights conventions ratified by Sudan, and customary international law: to refrain from unlawfully evacuating people from their homes; cutting off civilian infrastructure and facilities; and facilitating the purchase of supplies by civilians.” and urgent access to medical care for the sick and wounded.

“The inability of humanitarian workers to work safely affects millions of already vulnerable Sudanese, including those now displaced by the ongoing fighting,” the statement emphasized.

He continued, “We affirm that a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the differences between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces is an urgent priority that can only be achieved through peaceful political dialogue, and in the context of national efforts to address the challenges that Sudan faces within the framework of a political process. We continue to stand with the Sudanese people.” In his calls for a peaceful, just and free future for Sudan.