Michael Osterholm, director of the study of infectious diseases at the University of Minnesota, said that the United States is currently experiencing the fourth wave of the Corona virus pandemic due to the outbreak of new mutations.

In statements to the American “Fox News” TV channel, the expert indicated that the talk is going on, especially about the British surge of the virus, adding that “there is good news as well, that modern vaccines are effective against this type of Corona virus.”

Osterholm added that one of the features of the British boom is that it infects children on a larger scale compared to the original virus, which makes them the other carriers of infection and calls for a review of the authorities’ plans regarding the work of schools.

And at the beginning of this week, Rachel Walinsky, director of the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expressed her concern about the growth of Coronavirus cases among Americans, indicating that this could lead to the start of the fourth wave of Corona’s spread in the country.

It is noteworthy that the United States tops the list of countries most affected by the outbreak of the Corona epidemic, whether in terms of the outcome of recorded infections (more than 30.6 million cases), or in terms of the number of deaths due to the virus (more than 554 thousand cases), based on comprehensive data Johns Hopkins.