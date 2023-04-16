Blinken emphasized that the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces is undermining efforts to restore democratic transition in Sudan.

Blinken pointed out that the only way in Sudan is to return to negotiations.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States discussed the current situation in Sudan, which is witnessing military fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

This came during a phone call received by the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, from the Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

During the joint contact between the foreign ministers of the three countries, they discussed the current situation in Sudan, with an emphasis on the importance of stopping the military escalation, and returning to the framework agreement, in a way that guarantees the security and stability of Sudan and its people.

In the context, a US State Department official said, Sunday, that the United States is deeply concerned about the high levels of violence in Sudan, which has claimed dozens of lives.

“It appears that some of these attacks involved the use of dangerous weapons,” the official said on his way to Tokyo, where Blinken will attend a meeting with G7 foreign ministers.

He added: “Our main concern is the safety of our personnel as well as the American citizens there.”

international concern

UN Security Council

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern over the military clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, and regretted the loss of life and injury, including among civilians.

The members of the Security Council urged the parties to immediately cease hostilities and restore calm, and called on all parties to return to dialogue to resolve the current crisis in Sudan.

The members of the Security Council stressed the importance of maintaining humanitarian access and ensuring the safety of United Nations personnel.

United nations

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, confirmed, during a call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, his keenness to communicate with him in light of the active and pivotal role of Egypt in maintaining security and stability in the region, especially with regard to supporting the transitional path in Sudan.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations called on all Sudanese parties to stop hostilities, restore calm, and start dialogue to resolve the current crisis, noting that the escalation of fighting would have catastrophic effects on civilians and exacerbate the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan.

The Arab League