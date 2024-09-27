Diplomat Chaz Freeman on future US foreign policy: God alone knows

At the moment, it is difficult to predict how US foreign policy may change after the presidential elections; “only God knows.” Former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia (1989-1992) and visiting fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Policy at Brown University, Chaz Freeman, spoke about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“Neither Mr. Trump nor Ms. Harris have significant achievements in either diplomacy or military affairs. Only God knows what they can do in their post, although even He may not know everything,” the diplomat described future US foreign policy.

Although Kamala Harris declares her continuity with the course of the Joe Biden administration, her priorities in the international arena are unpredictable, he noted. According to Freeman, Donald Trump is likely to be more restrained on the foreign policy track. In contrast, incumbent Vice President Harris appears to be a hardliner, including on the conflict in Ukraine.

