Authorities in the US state of Colorado said that a 39-year-old woman, apparently after a black bear attack, died in the fourth fatal accident of its kind in the state since it began recording in 1960.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Service said in a statement that a friend of the victim’s body was found Friday evening near the town of Durango, 563 km (563 km) from Denver.

The man told the police that he came home in the evening, discovered her absence and found their dogs outside. The man then searched an area to which she visited with the two dogs and notified the police as soon as he found her body.

Authority officials said that the authorities found traces of bear fur on the body of the woman.

Wildlife officials identified a ten-year-old bear and two other little bears, using police dogs, and killed her “out of extra caution”.

A spokesperson for the authority said Colorado is home to an estimated 19,000 black bears.