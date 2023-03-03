The Florida Health Department of Charlotte County confirmed the death in a news release, but did not provide details about the victim.

The authority is still investigating the death that occurred on February 23, without providing any additional details, according to British Sky News.

A health bulletin issued by the authority indicated that infection with this amoeba does not occur from drinking tap water, but it advised boiling the water for at least one minute before cleaning the nose, or using distilled water for that purpose.

Last year, the United States recorded three confirmed cases of a brain-eating amoeba, according to official figures.

Records indicate that these injuries occurred after exposure to fresh water in Iowa, Arizona and Nebraska.

There were also three cases of infection in the United States in each of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Brain-eating amoeba