The US Ninth Circuit Court ruled that a Mexican woman can seek political asylum in the United States on the basis of the mistreatment she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband and others because of her feminist beliefs, according to Bloomberg News.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said the record “concluded” that Maria Rodriguez Tornes’ political views “were at least one major reason for her persecution in the past.”

The court said Rodriguez did not need to show that her political opinion – as well as personal dynamics – played the only or dominant role in her abuse.

The court directed the government to exercise discretion in determining whether or not to grant Rodriguez asylum.

Rodriguez alleges that she was assaulted by her mother and later by her ex-husband while living in Mexico for “her affirmation of women’s independence and her demand for equality,” the court said. It also claimed that she was subsequently assaulted by a woman with whom she had children and is now living with her in Mexico.