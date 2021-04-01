An American confesses leaking classified Al Qaeda documents!

A former US Air Force Intelligence analyst has pleaded guilty to leaking classified documents to a journalist regarding military drone strikes against Al Qaeda and other terrorist targets.

Hill admitted to leaking about 12 documents classified as “classified” and “highly classified” to a reporter in 2014 and 2015.

Hill contacted the reporter in 2013, while he was still a conscript in the Air Force, and his service was in the National Security Agency, according to the Al-Hurra website.

Depending on the charge, Hill faces up to ten years in prison.

The admission of Daniel Hill, 33, comes just days before he will appear before a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on charges of violating the espionage law.