General Atomics Aeronautical Systems said that for months it had been urging Washington to supply Ukraine with its “Gray Eagle” and “Reaper” aircraft, which were previously used by US forces in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and other conflict areas.

She added that drones capable of flying long distances and at medium altitudes are what Ukraine needs most now in its war against Russia.

The US military had provided Ukraine with several small drones used in the fields of reconnaissance and attack, but the matter did not expand to include aircraft with advanced capabilities.

“Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, we have begun to explore options to respond through our products to requests from Ukrainian forces, including supplying them with the MQ-Nine Reaper and MQ-1C Gray Eagle,” General Atomics CEO said in a Linden Blue statement.

He added that the company had offered to train Ukrainian operators for its aircraft at no cost to the US or Ukrainian governments.

The company also expressed its willingness to deliver two training drones to Ukraine with a ground control station and other devices, for a symbolic amount of only one dollar.

Linden noted that Ukraine or anyone else would have to pay for the aircraft to be equipped, transported, and prepared for deployment in the air over the battlefield.

Blue described the offer as “a wonderful deal with no strings attached”, saying that only US government approval was required.

Blue pointed to the Ukrainian forces’ need for information dominance in order to win this war, and a long time has passed and these forces have not been empowered in this respect.