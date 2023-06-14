According to the British newspaper “The Guardian”, Kieran Kwazi will graduate soon and will start working at the prestigious SpaceX company, thanks to his qualifications.

It is expected that the boy will graduate from the University of Santa Clara in the state of California on the seventeenth of June, thus becoming the youngest graduate in the educational institution whose academic history extends to 172 years.

This boy joins a limited list of young people who graduated from university while they are still children.

And data from the “Oldist” website, which specializes in history, reveals that Kiran is one of the ten youngest graduates so far.

And local media in California reported that Kieran’s family discovered his genius when they noticed that he spoke in consistent and complete sentences when he was barely in his sophomore year.

When he was in nursery school, at the age of two, Kieran seemed to be able to listen to the radio and understand what it was saying, so he would talk to the educators about what he heard.

When he was in the third year of primary school, Kiran underwent tests that showed that he had a sharp intelligence, and the subjects he studied were more than easy for him, and then, his parents felt, that the normal education path was not suitable for him.

After that, he attended the University of Positas, where he showed his great level, and then moved to the University of Santa Clara in order to study computer science, at the age of eleven.

During his transition between schools, he got the opportunity to train in the field of generative artificial intelligence inside a laboratory of the prestigious “Intel” company.

Commenting on this path and how he quickly passed primary school and beyond, Kiran said, “I felt that university was the most appropriate place for me to learn.”

Recently, he passed a job interview with Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, to provide internet via satellite, and he succeeded, and he said in a statement to the press that he wanted this job because it would open wider horizons for him.