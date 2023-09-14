A senior representative of the Pentagon’s Office of the Inspector General for Ukraine arrived in Kyiv to establish joint work. This is reported in documentpublished on the management website.

“The senior representative of the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Defense for the country is now at the American Embassy in Ukraine,” the American defense department indicated.

It was previously reported that the Pentagon has created a special group to monitor the use of American aid in Ukraine, as a growing number of Republican lawmakers demand greater control over the use of these funds.