The Russian space capsule Soyuz MS-17 lands in central Kazakhstan. © Bill Ingalls/NASA/AP/dpa

There had been a lot of speculation about this flight: two Russians and an American were flying back to earth from the ISS in a Russian spacecraft, in the middle of the Ukraine war.

MOSCOW/Houston – Amid the worst tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine war, a US astronaut and two cosmonauts have returned to Earth together from the International Space Station aboard a Russian space capsule.

The American Mark Vande Hei and the cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov landed in bright sunshine in central Kazakhstan on Wednesday, as live images from the US space agency Nasa showed.

Hot tea with lemon

Staff from the US space agency Nasa and the Russian space agency Roscosmos flew helicopters to the landing site and carried the three men out of the space capsule, which had been turned on its side by strong winds after landing. The astronauts were provided with sunglasses, caps, hot tea with lemon and masks, and wrapped in black blankets with the inscription “Roskosmos”.

Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov is carried to a medical tent. © Bill Ingalls/NASA/AP/dpa

“The tea tastes very good, it’s much tastier when you’re in your home country,” said Schkaplerov. The approximately four-hour flight with the Russian Soyuz space capsule from the ISS went completely according to plan and it feels “great” to be back on earth.

Shkaplerov’s colleagues Vande Hei and Dubrow also smiled and waved for the cameras upon arrival, before disappearing into an inflatable tent to change and undergo medical tests.

Later, they were to be taken back to Moscow and Houston, first by helicopter and then by plane. “Welcome back, Mark,” read in large letters in Russian and English on the Roscosmos control center scoreboard.

“Symbol of Cooperation”

Both sides had previously vehemently denied speculation that Vande Hei would not be able to fly back to Earth on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft due to the tensions. Schkaplerov had handed over command of the ISS to US astronaut Thomas Marshburn before departure. Even if people on Earth had “problems”, the ISS would remain a “symbol of cooperation,” he said.

After landing: Mark Vande Hei (lr), Anton Schkaplerow and Pjotr ​​Dubrow in the space capsule. © Bill Ingalls/NASA/AP/dpa

55-year-old Vande Hei arrived on the ISS on April 9, 2021 together with Dubrow. He has now been in space for 355 days, overtaking Scott Kelly, who previously held the record for the longest stay by an American in space at 341 consecutive days. Vande Hei circumnavigated the earth around 5,680 times. “Mark’s mission not only broke a record, but also paved the way for future human explorers on the Moon, Mars and beyond,” said NASA CEO Bill Nelson.

In addition to Marshburn, the US astronauts Raja Chari and Kayla Barron, the German astronaut Matthias Maurer and the three cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov remained on the ISS. dpa