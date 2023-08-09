Abuja (Union)

Nigerian President Paula Tinubu, who also heads the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), considered that “diplomacy is the best way to take” to resolve the crisis in Niger, while US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed that his country supports regional efforts to reach a solution. diplomat for the “extremely worrying” situation.

“Tinubu and the leaders of the African bloc prefer a solution that is reached through diplomatic means, through peaceful means, more than any other way,” said Aguri Anguillal, spokesman for the President of Nigeria. ECOWAS) scheduled for Thursday.

Anguilal stressed “the importance of all human lives, which means that any decision taken by the bloc will take into account peace, stability and development not only in the region, but also in the entire African continent.”

For its part, the military council in Niger yesterday rejected the latest diplomatic mission from West African countries “ECOWAS” aimed at restoring constitutional order after the July 26 coup, and the council also resisted calls from the United States and the United Nations for negotiations.

The ECOWAS heads of state are preparing to hold a summit tomorrow to discuss their confrontation with the military council in Niger, which ignored a deadline that expired on August 6 to return the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, to power.

A message circulated on social media, confirmed by a Niger army spokesman, stated that the military council in Niger refused to grant a travel permit to Niger for a joint delegation from ECOWAS, the African Union and the United Nations.

A spokesman for the African Union confirmed that a mission had been denied entry. ECOWAS declined to comment.

The military council had already ignored meetings with a senior US envoy and another ECOWAS delegation. The United Nations said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly supported ECOWAS’ mediation efforts.

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told French radio RFI that diplomacy is the best way to resolve this situation. US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland went to Niamey yesterday, but the authorities did not allow her to meet the head of the military council, Abdel Rahman Tiani, or to meet Bazoum, who is being held.

Nuland said that the talks, in which the new chief of staff, Musa Salo Parmo, participated, “were very frank and sometimes difficult.”

“We still have hope, but we are also very realistic,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters. Last week, ECOWAS sent a mission to Niamey led by Abdessalam Abubakar, the former governor of Nigeria, but Tiane also refused to meet with him.

Meanwhile, Omo-Tetris, the West African Economic and Monetary Union’s debt agency, reported yesterday that Niger had defaulted on 2.341 billion CFA francs ($3.76 million) of treasury bond debt due on July 31.

And the agency indicated, in a statement, that the payments were not made in the context of the sanctions imposed by the Union on Niger, after the army took control of power there late last month.

“This situation is being closely monitored,” she added.