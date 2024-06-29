Dina Mahmoud (Gaza, London)

The United States has proposed new wording for parts of the proposed ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, while a Palestinian source said that they received a new American message through mediators in the past few hours, in an effort to complete negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement on a truce.

American media quoted three informed sources as saying that American officials have drafted a new wording for Article 8 in order to bridge the gap between Israel and the Palestinians, and are working with Egypt and Qatar to persuade the factions to accept the new proposal.

The new effort, which has not been previously reported, is based on an Israeli proposal approved by the Israeli war cabinet and put forward by US President Joe Biden in a speech in May.

The three sources said that the efforts made by the United States with the Egyptian and Qatari mediators focus on Article 8 in the proposal.

This part relates to the negotiations that are supposed to begin between Israel and the factions during the implementation of the first phase of the deal in order to determine the exact terms for the second phase of the deal, which includes reaching a sustainable calm in Gaza.

The sources said that the Palestinian factions want these negotiations to focus only on the number and identity of Palestinian prisoners who will be released from Israeli prisons in exchange for every living Israeli soldier or Israeli detainee in Gaza.

In return, Israel wants to have the ability to raise the demilitarization of Gaza and other issues during these negotiations.

Informed American sources indicated that US administration officials do not yet see a “clear path” that leads to an end to the fighting, despite the Security Council’s earlier issuance of a resolution adopting the plan announced by President Joe Biden to end the war in Gaza.

According to four American officials familiar with the ongoing efforts in this regard, Biden administration officials have increasingly ruled out the possibility of the two sides of the fighting reaching a comprehensive ceasefire agreement, according to the Biden plan, which consists of three stages, starting with a truce for 6 weeks and ending with a truce. Launching a process to rebuild Gaza.

These officials point out that the warring parties in the Gaza Strip generally agree to the terms of the first phase, which includes an Israeli withdrawal from populated areas in Gaza and the exchange of agreed-upon numbers of hostages and prisoners.

However, these parties disagree on how to officially declare the end of the war, which could undermine any initial consensus between them.

The “sticking point” for any potential agreement, said an unnamed US official, is the details of the second phase of the plan, which is supposed to include a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of all living hostages held by the factions, with a transition to a “permanent end to hostilities” phase.

US officials warned, in statements published by Politico, that the lack of signs of a desire by the conflicting parties to make mutual concessions in order to reach a compromise raises fears that the war will continue for a longer period, and some indicate that it may extend until at least the end of this year.

Fears

Washington also fears the possibility of the collapse of any initial ceasefire agreement that may be reached between the factions and Israel, in light of the multiple agreements that have previously collapsed between the two sides, since the outbreak of the war on October 7, despite the regional and international efforts that have been made in this regard.

At the same time, humanitarian organizations operating in the Gaza Strip are disappointed by the failure of attempts to stop the fighting so far.

Officials of these organizations, many of which have been briefed by the US administration on the current status of the faltering truce negotiations, say they will not be able to effectively provide aid to the Gazans unless the fighting stops.

According to these officials, this represents the only way to ensure that the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip receive the urgently needed food and medical supplies.