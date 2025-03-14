An American Airlines plane has burned on Thursday while I was at a boarding door at Denver International Airport.

This I made the ramps be deployed so that passengers could quickly evacuate.

An airport spokesman informed several media that the plane was at the C38 door when the fire started Thursday afternoon.

A photo posted by CBS News showed the passengers standing on the wing of an airplane While the smoke surrounded the aircraft.

No injuries have been reported and firefighters have extinguished the fire, according to the spokesman of the area terminal.