An American man from New Hampshire accidentally received two doses of two different vaccines against “Covid-19”, and health experts confirm his safety so far.

When Craig Richards, from Lempster, New Hampshire, USA, set his first appointment at a location in the west of his city in Boone County, Indiana, he received an injection of Moderna, according to WMUR 9.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns Americans against mixing doses from the two companies, New Hampshire health officials insist Richards will be fine.

And according to WMUR 9, Richards received his first dose of Moderna vaccine on March 16. Four weeks later, on Tuesday, he returned to the same site to receive his second dose, where he got the Pfizer vaccine by mistake, even though his first dose was from Moderna.

Despite this mistake, officials say he will be fine, with no further doses needed at this time.

Speaking to WMUR 9, Richards indicated that the man who gave him the vaccine, “As soon as he finished his injection, he looked at my card, and I think he realized that he gave me a Pfizer injection .. I looked at him and said, ‘You didn’t give me the wrong dose, did you? Room speeding up. “

The doctor went to bring the supervisor to the site, who came and spoke to Richards and reassured him, saying, “You’re going to be fine. The good news is, you have been fully vaccinated.”

Current CDC recommendations indicate that a person can only receive a second injection of a different vaccine in “exceptional cases.”

“These mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 are not interchangeable with each other or with other Covid-19 vaccine products,” the CDC wrote on its website.

The safety and efficacy of mixed product dosing has not yet been evaluated. The two doses of vaccination must be supplemented with the same product.

In exceptional cases in which the dose of the first vaccine product cannot be determined, or is no longer available, any available vaccine against “Covid-19” can be given in a period of not less than 28 days between the two doses.

And last Wednesday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement stating that Richards would be fine.

“Mixed doses are safe, as CDC guidelines recommend mixing doses if the brand of the first dose is not available in the second dose,” the statement read.

Although there are no clinical studies on whether mixed vaccination is as effective as full vaccination, they will still provide adequate protection that a third dose is not necessary or recommended.

Meanwhile, in Europe, health authorities are considering allowing people to mix and match doses in order to increase vaccination rates.

In addition, on Wednesday, a major trial in the United Kingdom was expanded to test whether Covid-19 vaccines can be mixed safely.