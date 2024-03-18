The judge at the Commercial Court of First Instance in Dubai, Dr. Hamda Al Suwaidi, said, “The UAE legislator was keen to support bankruptcy legislation, given its specificity and direct impact on the country’s economy, and then enacted Decree Law No. 51 of 2023 regarding bankruptcy and financial regulation,” noting “the keenness of The UAE legislator requires the debtor to complete preventive procedures, by granting him the right to apply according to specific conditions, including that his business be viable. This was not achieved in previous legislation, and represents an important amendment that addressed difficulties that were obstructing preventive conciliation procedures.

In detail, Dr. Hamda Al Suwaidi stated that the UAE continues to advance and consolidate its global position among the most competitive economies, by formulating innovative strategies and adopting a modern legislative policy that keeps pace with the requirements of the times in supporting growth, building a knowledge-based economy, encouraging innovation, and strengthening the regulatory framework for key sectors. , including various banking and commercial sectors.

She added, “With the desire of the UAE legislator to support bankruptcy legislation, given its specificity and direct impact on the state’s economy and commercial entities, the legislator stipulated the establishment of a bankruptcy court or the allocation of one or more departments to consider bankruptcy applications, to achieve specific specialization for these applications, which are characterized by a procedural path different from other cases.” Substantive claims, if accepted, require a certain amount of time, organizational sequence, and immediate and direct follow-up from the competent judge and his assistants.”

She pointed out that “to facilitate the mechanism of auditing and preparing documents and announcements, the law stipulates the establishment of a regulatory department headed by a judge whose rank is not lower than that of an appeals judge, which is responsible for receiving requests and directing notifications to the concerned parties, verifying requests for preventive settlement, restructuring, and declaring bankruptcy, and implementing the necessary precautionary measures that it decides.” Bankruptcy Court, meeting with creditors to discuss and other preparatory and assisting measures to implement decisions and achieve the required speed and accuracy.”

She explained, “The competent authorities to submit a request to open bankruptcy or restructuring procedures are the debtor, the creditor, or the group of creditors, as the case may be, and the supervisory authority to which the debtor is subject to its supervision.”

She pointed out that “the debtor is the party concerned with submitting a request to open preventive settlement procedures under specific conditions, including that his business be able to continue even if he has stopped paying, or if the creditors have rejected the preventive settlement proposal or the restructuring plan, or the court has refused to ratify any of them.” Those requests, or decided to terminate the preventive settlement or restructuring procedures, even if they relate to debts other than those for which the application was submitted, provided that a period of three months has elapsed from the date of the creditors’ meeting, or the bankruptcy court’s decision or ruling to terminate the procedures or refuse ratification.

Judge Dr. Hamda Al-Suwaidi said: “The debtor has the right to continue managing his business after the issuance of the decision to open preventive settlement procedures in a regular manner, unless there is a risk to the creditors estimated by the court, and in that case the legislator has changed its direction in the previous legislation, as there was a difficulty.” A process in applying preventive reconciliation procedures, given its requirements of the debtor continuing to pay debts and the creditors’ approval of the plan. In the event of rejection, resort to opening bankruptcy procedures.

She continued: “In order to support the decisions of the Bankruptcy Court, and to prevent their conflict with the executive decisions issued by the executive departments in the competent courts, the legislator stipulated that all decisions issued by the Bankruptcy Court shall be considered executive documents as soon as they are issued, and there is no need to announce them, and it is not permissible to pose a problem with them.”

She added: “The legislator was keen to achieve the element of seriousness in the applications submitted to the bankruptcy court and to protect commercial entities, by requiring a specific limit for indebtedness that is not less than it, and referred its determination to the executive regulations. It also ensured the publicity of the court’s decisions through the bankruptcy administration’s commitment to announce the decision to the concerned parties within 10 days.” Days from the date of issuance of the Bankruptcy Court’s decisions related to requests for the opening of procedures, their rejection, non-acceptance, or the end of the procedures. The decree also requires the securities markets to disclose the decision if the debtor is listed on them, and the debtor is in turn obligated to disclose those decisions on his website, and to the Bankruptcy Court. Any of these methods is sufficient, and it may decide to announce the decision in the daily newspapers issued in a foreign country, if a large portion of the creditors are located in that country or for any other reason that the court deems appropriate.”

She explained, “The disclosure requirement came to protect the legal positions and commercial transactions conducted in the local and international commercial markets, and to increase investors’ confidence in the UAE judiciary, and to strengthen the procedures and preserve the rights of creditors and the debtor’s funds,” stressing that “the legislator has adopted a good approach in encouraging and supporting restructuring procedures, and granting them Priority in application before the decision to open bankruptcy procedures, as well as working to maximize (bankruptcy) funds to the greatest possible extent, and to stabilize financial transactions in line with the requirements of the national economy, to protect it and to achieve complete justice.”

