Rafael M. Mañueco Correspondent. Moscow Sunday, July 28, 2024, 12:07 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

A column of Russian mercenary units from the Wagner Group has been ambushed in northern Mali by Islamist Tuareg fighters, the Russian Telegram channel Baza, which is linked to the Russian secret services, said on Sunday. According to its data, at least twenty members of this militia of Russian volunteers created by the late Yevgeny Prigozhin were killed. Other sources speak of around fifty Russians killed and several taken hostage.

Baza says the Wagners were taking part in a joint operation with the Malian army when they were surprised by the insurgents, who managed to destroy several Russian armoured vehicles and shoot down a Mi-24 helicopter. Baza and other Telegram channels have posted videos showing numerous bodies of the Russian mercenaries after the attack. According to the Russian military, among those killed was the war correspondent for the pro-Kremlin Grey-Zone channel, Nikita Fedyanin, and Anton Elizarov, one of Wagner’s commanders, is also believed to have died in the ambush.

Russian political scientist Igor Dmitriev told Baza that the operation against the rebels was carried out in the north of Mali, near the village of Tinzuaten and close to the Algerian border, from where the Tuaregs arrived and were expected to use the air force against them. But a sandstorm prevented the bombing and the Islamists managed to cut off one of the columns on the ground and counterattack. According to Baza, Al-Qaeda has claimed responsibility for this action.

The Wagner Group has been in Mali since at least 2021 to assist government forces in their fight against the Islamic militia. In 2022, a military coup led by Colonel Assimi Goita came to power in the country. The junta maintains very good relations with Russia. Goita was received in St. Petersburg in July last year by Russian President Vladimir Putin and they speak frequently on the phone.

The Wagners played a prominent role in some of the fiercest fighting in Ukraine, especially in the town of Bakhmut, but their future was called into question after the mutiny in June 2023 led by Prigozhin, who died in a plane crash in August of that year. Mercenaries who did not sign a contract with the Russian Army to continue fighting in Ukraine were mostly sent to African countries, including Mali.