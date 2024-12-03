The Provincial Court of Madrid has sentenced Gonzalo RI, an ambulance driver who Sergio G., a nurse, was stabbed to death from the Príncipe de Asturias Hospital, in Alcalá de Henares. The defendant suspected that the victim was in a relationship with his romantic partner, and, blinded “by jealousy,” he stabbed him and cut his throat in a room at the hospital.

The events occurred in March 2021, when the convicted man surprised the victim while enjoying a break of his shift in a hospital living room, and caused 27 incised and penetrating wounds in different parts of the body, including the chest, face and groin. “The victim – who leaves behind two minor children – could do nothing to avoid the attack, due to the surprising and unexpected nature of the attack,” states the ruling of the Madrid court, issued this Tuesday.

The aggressor finally he cut the nurse’s throatwho immediately after fell to the ground. Despite this, he continued stabbing him until several National Police officers who were in the Emergency Room guarding a prisoner arrived. In his statement, the defendant acknowledged that he cut his throat out of jealousy and alleged that he suffered a temporary mental disorder after, according to him, the victim told him that he was going to continue “raping” his romantic partner and his youngest daughter at the time.

The popular jury that followed the hearing concluded that the accused acted with cruelty, causing “additional unnecessary suffering” to the victim, and determined that his version of events was not credible. Furthermore, the hospital’s video surveillance cameras showed how the aggressor intentionally searched for Sergio G. in different rooms of the center before brutally attacking him.

In her initial brief, the prosecutor requested a 21-year sentence, although she modified her request in accordance with the forensic experts who made it clear that the aggressor got angry with his victim. Finally, the Madrid Court has sentenced the accused to 18 years in prison for the crime of murder with a mitigating circumstance of highly qualified undue delays.

Furthermore, by way of civil liability, he is sentenced to compensate 230.00 euros to each child of the victimwith 43,000 euros to his parents and 18,000 euros to each of the three brothers.