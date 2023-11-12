The private Emirati company, “Ros Robotics Industry”, based in Abu Dhabi, launched an ambitious national project to manufacture and program robots, and explore the basics of space, with the aim of enhancing advanced technology in this industry, by providing a world-leading educational model for the youth of the Emirates, from students of various educational levels in the fields of… Science, technology, engineering and mathematics in schools and universities.

The project aims to enhance education in the fields of robotics and space basics among young people and school and university students, through educational and training programs, and to provide participating students with the knowledge and tools necessary to manufacture and program robots and space technology, in addition to promoting innovation and developing national projects in the field of engineering and technology. It is a joint project between… (Sinaha rus Robotics) of the Emirates, the Intelligent Online University (IU) based in Russia, and (Omega Future), a leading systems integrator and IT solutions developer specializing in digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Those in charge of the project aspire to expand into major international partnerships and attract investments in this vital sector, by organizing the semi-final stage of the “Power of Knowledge IU” competition – the International Olympiad for Design and Innovation, which was hosted by the capital, Abu Dhabi, this week, and brought together public school students in a celebration of innovation. Through the International Olympiad for Design and Innovation in Abu Dhabi.

The Emirati students participating in the competition had direct contact with the Russian City of Stars to train astronauts, and Victor Ren, from City of Stars, praised the participants in the program, the UAE’s role in global scientific progress and its pioneering science initiatives.

The head of the “Ros Robotics Industry” company, Mohammed bin Salem bin Kardos Al-Amiri, said: “The project represents an important step to enhance innovation and develop local technological capabilities, especially at the level of young generations and school students, by expanding the areas of research and development in the field of robotics and space technology. “It supports the UAE’s efforts to enable young people to understand and explore the world of robotics and space and the important investment opportunities in this field.”

He added: “Through this important international partnership, we seek to implement a project that supports stimulating innovation in the fields of engineering and programming, and we are working in cooperation with the Emirates School Education Foundation to implement models of it in some schools in the country, in line with its pioneering role in encouraging innovative initiatives for students, and its keenness to provide all capabilities.” “Supporting the advancement of the capabilities of students in the country, and empowering them with advanced and future skills, for the benefit of the society and economy of the UAE.”

Al-Amiri explained, “International reports indicate significant and rapid growth in the robotics market in light of manufacturing processes and increased demand for environmentally friendly alternatives. Companies are also investing in them with the aim of increasing productivity, in light of digital transformation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as the Interregional Center for Strategic Analyzes indicated,” Based in Abu Dhabi, the value of the global industrial robotics market reached approximately $48.5 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach approximately $142.8 billion in 2032.

The competition brought together public school students in a celebration of innovation, engaging children and youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEAM) education, and providing educational programs and competitions to prepare future engineers and inventors.

This year, more than 30,000 students from all over the world are participating.

The Olympics program works to involve young people in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, and provides educational programs and competitions to prepare future engineers and inventors. Students from Al Ghazali School for Boys and Al Reem School for Girls in Abu Dhabi passed the qualifying stage for the International University Championship “The Power of Knowledge” and the first competitions for the semi-finals, where they compete. Abu Dhabi is set to host the “IU Knowledge Power” final next April 2024, coinciding with International Aviation and Astronaut Day.

The training took place from October 16 to 27, and the semi-finals included virtual meetings between Emirati students and Emirati and Russian astronauts and space engineers, as well as between Emirati students and their Russian counterparts.

Participants also competed in virtual robot programming using KULIBIN IDE, a robotics hackathon using the OMEGABOT Robotics Platform, Smart University educational programs, and the Inventors Competition, a design thinking hackathon focused on the future of education.