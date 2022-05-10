Dubai (Etihad)

Engineer Mona Al Shamsi, Board Member of the Federation of Body Building and Fitness and Chair of the Women’s Committee, revealed that the Federation’s Board of Directors seeks to activate the aspect of physical fitness for women of all ages, under the directives of the President of the Federation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, through the efforts of the Women’s Committee in The Federation will be carried out in cooperation with clubs and gyms in the country, because of its prominent importance that contributes to the development of fitness activities for females and at all ages.

She said: There are many female players who practice sports in gyms and clubs with the aim of fitness, agility and weight loss, and they need guidance related to practicing a healthy sport, and through our role in the Women’s Committee of the Federation of Body Building and Fitness, and in coordination with sports clubs, we look forward to improving the environment for practicing fitness. Physical activity for them, by setting up a mechanism that includes a number of general directives urging them to exercise and continue them on a regular basis to be an ideal way of life.

She added, “One of our future goals is also to explore talents to build a female national fitness team to participate in various tournaments in the future, and also at a later time to organize local competitions for the women’s side.”

He said: We are in the process of organizing many events in cooperation with partners to encourage women to practice sports in the community and to continue spreading awareness about the importance of these practices on public health as a healthy lifestyle and lifestyle.